Sexual related crimes involving children a concern for Police

The Fiji Police Force recorded 567 cases of sexual related crimes involving children in 2018.

This includes rape, Defilement, Indecent Assault and sexual assault to name a few and is a concern to the Force.

While delivering her presentation during the Ministry of Education’s Training of Trainers workshop today, Police Sexual Offence Unit Sergeant Vika Marama says one of the issues that has been linked to the behavioral changes of children is the influence of social media.

Marama says monitoring is vital as they have noted that most children while given the chance to access internet due to their school related activity would tend to switch to other websites which were not suitable for their age groups.

She says the Force through its Community Policing Program has been stepping up on school outreach programs.

She adds the Commissioner of Police has also directed a review of the current strategies adopted by officers when conducting awareness in schools.

The training of trainer’s workshop is aimed at empowering the school heads with skills and knowledge in identifying disciplinary issues and social problems faced by their students.

40 Assistant Head Teachers and Assistant Principals within the Suva area were part of the workshop.