Sexual harassment issue in universities should be investigated

[File Photo]

Bullying and sexual harassment in universities should be fully investigated says the Minister for Education Premila Kumar.

Kumar says these issues frequently come up in the media and are also regarded as sensitive topics.

“I understand that HEIs have a policy on Bullying and Sexual Harassment but whether it is working or not or applied independently. Since the major tertiary institutions are part of this Forum, I would request if FHEC can find some time to have discussions on how this could be handled in the most professional and transparent way.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says such matters should be fully investigated and students as well as staff must be assured of protection from such incidences.