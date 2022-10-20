Sexual harassment complaint filed against senior political party member

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed that a complaint has been filed against a senior member of a political party over allegations of sexual harassment.

Sitiveni Qiliho confirms that former National Federation Party provisional candidate, Hiroshi Taniguchi’s wife filed a report in Suva a few days ago alleging that she was sexually harassed by a senior member of a political party on two different occasions.

He also confirms that the report is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Commissioner says investigations are in the initial stages and the Police won’t be making any further comments.