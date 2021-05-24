Home

News

Sexual harassment at workplaces concerning: Apted

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 1:00 pm
Sexual harassment a concern at workplaces.

Suva lawyer Jon Apted reminded the members of the business community this morning that they have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their employees.

Speaking at a breakfast for members of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Apted says more sexual harassment cases are being reported.

He adds this is evident as seen in the number of cases brought before the court.

“At the moment, there’s been a big increase in sexual harassment reports because more workers are now aware of their right to report it because there have been some well-publicized cases.”

Apted says employers have a responsibility to ensure the policies in their work environment protect everyone.

“The lesson for all businesses is that you’ve got to take them out of their dusty archives and make them work because businesses are liable for sexual harassments committed by their workers on other workers unless they’ve got good policies that work.”

Apted adds while many workplaces have their policies against sexual harassments, little have been done to implement it.

