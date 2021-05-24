Sexual exploitation of children becoming a social menace

A man who raped a 14-year-old intellectually impaired girl has been sentenced to 15 years and eleven months of imprisonment.

The accused was related to the victim and was her maternal granduncle.

The Suva High Court heard that the man took the complainant home and raped her.

The High Court Judge says the sexual exploitation of children within their own domestic environment has become a social menace.

The Judge also said that, according to the victim impact report, the crime has shattered the victim’s confidence and that the level of harm in this offence is significantly high.

He said that the accused abused the trust and confidence she had in him.

A domestic violence restraining order has also been imposed against the accused.