Sex workers becoming bolder says activist

Sex workers in the country are becoming bold and are not fearing discrimination from society.

Activist Seseini Naitala says the challenges of earning money has pushed sex workers to put themselves at a risk by operating in broad daylight.

This has been a change from the past, where sex workers would usually operate late at nights or only after dark.

Article continues after advertisement

Naitala says several sex worker have been seen hitting the streets as early as 10.30 am.

“There is a hotspot in Nabua. The other hot spot in the day time is in Suva Handicraft Centre at the back. Majority of the ones come out during the day time and go back after 5 o’clock.”

Naitala says the majority of sex workers that operate during the day are solo mums.