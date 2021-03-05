Sewer line collapse causes road closure

A sewer line collapse has led to the closure of the Nausori bound lane on Ratu Mara Road in Nabua.

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising motorists to expect delays while travelling this afternoon.

The FRA says the Nausori bound lane will be closed for the next five days for projected work.

This time frame will allow the Water Authority of Fiji to work with the FRA to rectify the issue.

WAF wastewater teams are currently at the site.