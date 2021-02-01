Sewer leak disrupts food source

Several communities around the Vatuwaqa Settlement in Suva have been affected by a broken sewerage pipe spewing waste into the Uluituni creek.

Residents are concerned as they are not able to fish and have to endure the foul smell from raw sewage floating in the creek.

Talaiasi Rabou, a fisherman and a resident of the settlement says the pipe burst over the Easter weekend.

“It’s affecting our fishing but we got some fish from the sea. This is very smelly and that’s a big problem for us this side. At night we get the smell of the sewage.”

An engineer who wishes to remain anonymous working on a nearby construction site claims the pipe was damaged by builders on another project.

Director for Engineered Design, Vijay Krishnan says they are working with Natua Civil Contractors on a nearby site and have denied the allegations, refusing to answer any further questions.

The Water Authority of Fiji, however, has confirmed the sewer pipeline was allegedly damaged by someone using an excavator.

Meanwhile, Minister for Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy says the Environment Officers have inspected the site and are preparing a report on possible damage to the environment.

“There are two parties involved here the WAF they engage the contractors they need to rectify the problem from the environment point of view we need to see what damage has been done to the environment we need to immediately stop that and reverse if there any damage there.”

The raw sewage waste which has been leaking in the creek for about a week now has disrupted the source of food for hundreds of Fijians in the nearby communities.