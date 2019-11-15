Adverse weather may hinder bus services

The bus operators will decide on their services in the coming days based on the weather situation.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association is warning the public they should expect some disruptions in the services.

President Nisar Ali Shah says operators will make their decision based on the advisory from the Fiji Meteorological Service.

“We will wait for next day or so and see what’s the direction this cyclone is taking if it’s coming into the path of Fiji then we will decide and automatically all the operators will make their own decision of not operating seeing the bad weather.”

Shah says the safety of passengers and drivers is paramount and they will not take unnecessary risks that will endanger lives.

The FBOA will work closely with the Land Transport Authority and the National Disaster Management Office during this period.