Several roads in Vanua Levu closed due to flooding

Travel restrictions have been placed on several roads in Vanua Levu due to flooding.

Lalakoro Crossing and Lalakoro Road in Seaqaqa is closed to all traffic.

Boubale Crossing and Qawa Road in Bulileka, Labasa is flooded due to heavy rain.

Article continues after advertisement

The public are being advised that Qelemumu Crossing and Coqeloa Road in Labasa is closed to all traffic as well due to flooding.

Zailav Crossing, Zailav Road, Batiri and Seaqaqa roads are restricted to travel.

The Fiji Roads Authority is warning the public to refrain from attempting to cross these flooded roads and crossings.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas close to small streams and rivers of Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Koro, Viti Levu, Gau and Ovalau.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of the Fiji Group.

An active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji.