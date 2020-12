Several roads closed due to flooding

Several roads across the country are closed due to flooding.

The Fiji Roads Authority says in the Central Division, Navunisole crossing in Korovou is close to all traffic.

Nakorovou Village Crossing on Nakorovou Village Road just off Nawiwaivusa road is closed as well.

Colata Crossing is closed and Waisa Crossing on Navulokani Road has been closed off.

In the Western Division, Navilawa 5th Crossing is closed due to approach washout.

Matawale Crossing on Valley Road, Sigatoka is also closed.

Drawa Crossing on Drawa Village Road is closed.

Northern Division, Zailav Crossing is closed to traffic, this also Daria Crossing, Nabouwalu Road, Wainunu, Bua.

Dawacumu Splash Crossing, Namuavoivoi Road, Bua is closed due to flooding.

Nubuniikadamu Crossing along Nabouwalu Road is closed due to flooding.

The FRA is advising Fijians to be safe and not attempt to cross flooded roadways.