Several passengers rushed to hospital following bus accident

[Source: Supplied]

Thirty people, including a bus driver, have been rushed to the Lautoka hospital following an accident this afternoon.

Police say the accident happened along Vakabuli Road in Drasa.

It’s alleged the bus, driven by a man in his 20s, veered off the road and hit the post.

Article continues after advertisement

National Fire Authority officers arrived at the scene and assisted passengers and the driver before they were rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Investigations continue.