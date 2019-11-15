Several Lau villages receive cash assistance from ADRA

Seven villages in Matuku Island in Lau received cash assistance of $100 per household.

This was from Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji funded by United Nations Development Project.

This is the help from ADRA for those affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold in April this year.

Persons living with a Disability within the seven villages also received $50 each

These villages include Makadru, Lomaji, Raviravi, Levukaidaku, Qalikarua, Natokalau, Yaroi villages.

153 Households and 11 PWDs were assisted on Matuku Island.

Lau including Kadavu and Vatulele were identified to be severely devastated by TC Harold.