Several injured in bus and loco accident

Several people have been rushed to the Labasa Hospital following an accident between a bus and a locomotive in Labasa Town this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms, the individuals were passengers in the bus involved.

FBC News understands the bus which was on its way to Namara from the Labasa Bus Station failed to give way to the locomotive.

The accident resulted in the bus landing on its side.

Traffic officers are at the scene gathering information on the accident.