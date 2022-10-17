Several inconsistencies affect AMA

[Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

The Agricultural Marketing Authority today revealed that several inconsistencies affected their operations between 2010 and 2016.

Chief Executive Officer Ajay Singh was making submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts on their audited accounts for this period.

Singh says there were similar inconsistencies for the years 2017 and 2018.

He adds since 2020, when a new board was formed, they have been working hard to address these inconsistencies that have affected their accounts and operations.

“We also found out that we have been having modified audited reports and strategic development plans, and our priorities were not clearly defined. Corrective actions were taken and from the year 2020 until now there has been a lot of work done and AMA has now developed its strategic development plan.”

Singh says they will now continue to make improvements to their system.

“The new management is adamant. We are very focused on getting everything aligned in the shortest period of time.”

A representative from the Office of the Auditor General then told the CEO of AMA and his team that they would verify the current improvements that they are putting into place.

He says they will see that the threats to internal control are addressed.

The AMA is tasked with serving the inaccessible and uneconomical rural, remote, and maritime farming communities of Fiji.

It includes assisting in improving farmers’ livelihoods through employment and income generation.