Several factors contributing to water woes

The Water Authority of Fiji says several factors are contributing to the recent water disruption between the Suva-Nausori corridors.

The Authority is relying on the Viria Water project to address most of the problems once it’s commissioned.

However, the Authority admits the disruption may continue to be faced by thousands of Fijians for the next twelve months as the Viria project is expected to come online by December next year.

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says electrical fault and high turbidity are other contributing factors.

“We did our backward tracks to our raw water intake at Waila Water Treatment plant, that’s when we noted that two out of the five pumps that were operating was not pumping efficiently. On the 11th we measured 5600 NTU level so that’s just a measure of turbidity and 500 NTU is something we’ve never measured in the last how many years so we have to cut back on our production at the Waila Water Treatment plant just to make sure the quality of water we are producing is safe and if we were to continue to produce at that level customer would be getting brown water.”

Soderberg claims that some farming practices along the Waimanu River are contributing to the high turbidity or high level of silt in the water.

He says the Waila and Tamavua Water Treatment Plant are interconnected, hence, supply was affected.

The Chief Operating Officer says once the Viria Project comes online, it should be able to support the two stations.

He also revealed the 20-years master plan to curb the water problem issues for Suva-Nausori is estimated to cost around $3billion.