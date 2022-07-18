Several construction projects in the pipeline

[Source: Getty Images]

The construction of a new Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Warehouse will begin this year.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this in his budget announcement.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is one of many construction projects the government has planned for the new financial year.

He says other construction work expected includes the subdivision construction for Sasawira Informal Settlement, the design and building of the existing dormitory at Ratu Kadavulevu School, the upgrading of the Savusavu Market, the rehabilitation and construction of schools in Kadavu and Southern Lau, and the design and building of the Nabouwalu Passenger Terminal.