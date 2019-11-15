Several arrests following drug raids

A 29-year-old bouncer from Nabua was arrested in Suva yesterday.

He was arrested after police found small bags containing clear white substance believed to be methamphetamine, sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and smoking apparatus on him.

A team of officers from Totogo were on mobile patrol when the arrest was made.

He is in custody while police await drug analysis report.

In a raid conducted along Rewa Street yesterday, two men in their 30’s were arrested after they were found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana

In the Southern Division, a 22-year-old man from Caubati was arrested after a search of his vehicle resulted in the discovery of sachet of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the Eastern Division officers conducted a raid at a farm belonging to a 33-year-old farmer of Nayavu, Wainibuka and discovered more than 20 pots of plants ranging from 30-60 cm believed to be marijuana.

The owner of the farm is in custody while the seized plants have been sent for analysis.

Also, a house was raided in Nakasi yesterday by the K9 Unit and rolls of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were discovered.

Two men have been taken into custody.

In the Western Division a 23-year-old farmer of Navuavua village in Rakiraki was arrested following the discovery of a brown bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, while in another case, a 35-year-old woman from Yaladro in Tavua is currently in custody after she was allegedly found with dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana.

In the Northern Division a 27-year-old farmer was searched by an officer in Savusavu yesterday and he was allegedly found in possession of a bottle containing bullets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana.

The Police Force says these raids and arrests were successful largely due to information provided by the public.

