Several arrested in Cakaudrove for drug related cases

A police raid conducted in the interior of the Loa Hills in Cakaudrove led to the discovery of more than 200 plants believed to be marijuana.

The team raided the farm that allegedly belong to a 47-year-old farmer and uprooted 205 plants.

Police from Tukavesi has been conducting drug seizure in Cakaudrove with latest raid resulting in the arrest of a suspect who is now in custody.

The drugs will be sent for analysis.

In a separate raid, another team of officers also based at the Tukavesi Police Station arrested a 24-year-old farmer residing at the Vunimakosoi Settlement, Navonu after he was allegedly found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana wrapped in a sarong.

The third case reported in the Northern Division resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old farmer of Matakunea, Savusavu after he was allegedly found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The suspect was searched by an officer in Savusavu Town as he was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Investigations continue into all these cases.

Police is thanking the public for the information received that has led to the successful raid and arrest of those in possession of illicit drugs.