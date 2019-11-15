Seventy-two people have committed suicide to date

Seventy-two people have committed suicide so far this year, highlighting the need for more resources to handle the issue.

The Suicide Prevention Committee and Lifeline Fiji have launched a new helpline 1534 to try and bridge this gap.

Eight months into the year, Fiji is seeing a high number of suicides, while 66 people have attempted to take their life.

Commemorating World Suicide Prevention Day this morning Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau stressed the need to check on our colleagues, neighbours and friends during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The nature of mental and emotional suffering are unique and as such are hard to realize or detect because there are no physical markings or tell-tale signs.”

Suicide Prevention Committee Chair Selina Kuruleca says many of the cases they receive are not linked to mental health issues.

“The major issues right now is relationship problems within the family, with partners. Second is economic difficulties.”

Lifeline Fiji Team Leader Jeremaia Merekula says many Fijians calling the helpline hoping for solutions to their financial circumstances.

“We have received calls from parents and individual facing financial constraints, people who have reached the edge of life and thinking there is no way out but suicide.”

Lifeline Fiji, the Suicide Prevention Committee and the Ministry of Health is calling on Fijians to make use of the helpline 1534 if they are going through difficulties or need to talk to a counsellor.