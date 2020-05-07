Seventh Heaven Fiji supports local village

Seventh Heaven Fiji has stepped in to help the local communities affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It donated over 80 cartons of food supplies to Solevu village on Malolo Island.

General Manager Sanjay Deo says keeping in mind the uncertainty due to COVID-19 and the devastation caused by the Cyclone they thought it would be an appropriate time to start supporting those in need.



Deo says even though they are not operating as a business yet the company still decided to allocate funding to help the communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says many people from Solevu, Malolo have been very supportive of the Seventh Heaven business and they wanted to return the favor.

The villagers welcomed the relief supplies saying despite not officially starting the business Seventh Heaven assisted them in times of need.