Seventeen-year-old mother reported missing with her son

A seventeen-year-old mother and child have been reported missing.

Seruwaia Ravulala Veiseyaki and her eight-month-old son Maciu Tuikoro Veiseyaki were reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station on the 18th of this month.

Veiseyaki was last seen with her brother last Saturday.

Family members say she later put up a post on Facebook stating she was in Sigatoka.

Police are requesting the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information which could help in locating the two.