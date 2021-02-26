Seven youth clubs to receive timely boost

Seven youth clubs will be receiving grants from the Ministry of Youth’s Youth Farm Initiative Program.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar, says another milestone has been an achievement for our youth sector as a total of 35 youths from Navutu Village in Nadroga have completed the Mobile Skills Training on Organic Agriculture.

Kumar says this type of farming, is a natural farming system without the use of any man-made chemicals that may harm the environment.

He adds that organic farming works in harmony with nature rather than against it and involves techniques to achieve good crop yields without harming the natural environment or the people who live and work in it.

The Minister says the training is an example of the Government’s investment in improving food security.

“It is very important for you to understand the mechanics of this farming. We are here to give you these equipment’s but at the same time we want to see that you have the know-how.”

Kumar also highlighted that related to this is the emphasis on encouraging young Fijian farmers to take up farming as a profession by showing them that it can offer solid career prospects.