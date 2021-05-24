Home

News

Seven-year-old reported missing

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 11:00 am
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

An extensive search is underway by Taveuni Police and members of the community for a seven-year-old child who went missing from home.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the child from Qila Settlement, Taveuni went missing last Friday.

Naisoro says the child was playing with his siblings when he went missing.

A report was lodged at the Taveuni Police Station.

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

