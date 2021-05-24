Home

News

Seven teachers terminated: FTA

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 8, 2022 12:20 pm
[Source: File Photo]

About seven teachers have been terminated this year for inflicting corporal punishment on students.

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga claims that the Ministry had failed to follow proper practices of natural justice and adherence before sending the teachers home.

He says this is an issue of concern because hundreds of teachers have been dismissed over the years for inflicting corporal punishment.

Manumanunitoga says he is aware that the Ministry has a zero-tolerance stance on corporal punishment.

The GS says he is also aware that the Ministry has been consistently enforcing its anti-corporal punishment policy for many years.

He goes on to add that an effort needs to be made to ensure teachers are aware of the law and policies on corporal punishment.

Manumanunitoga says students on the other hand need to be reminded of their responsibility and the immense expectations from their parents and families.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Premila Kumar is yet to respond to claims made by Manumanunitoga.

Questions have been sent to the Minister and the Permanent Secretary, Dr Anjeela Jokhan.

 

