Seven returning seasonal workers re-engaged

Seven returning seasonal workers have been re-engaged for the fourth time under the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer Work Scheme.

The Permanent Secretary for Employment, Osea Cawaru says this re-engagement has convinced their seasonal work employer to re-engage them for the fourth time.

He says this has also provided employment opportunity for two additional new group members from Namosi who will be deployed for the first time.

Cawaru urged the group to continue to do their best and open more doors for other potential seasonal workers in their province as well as other 14 provinces in Fiji.

He also encouraged the group to save more money and invest for their family members and community here in Fiji, which will also contribute to the growth of the Fijian economy.

The group will be employed with RSE Heywoods Orchard Limited in New Zealand for the duration of a seven month contract period engaging in planting, maintaining, harvesting and crop packing.

Cawaru also says that with the current pandemic COVID-19 in overseas countries especially Australia and New Zealand, the pre-Departure Orientation training package has been revised and workers are being trained and made aware of the virus.