Seven R policy to help achieve zero emission targets

The Environment Ministry will be launching a seven-R policy tomorrow as part of its recycling day celebration.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says the seven-Rs include rethinking, refusing, reusing, reducing, repairing, recycling, and recovery.

Wycliffe says the reason the Ministry wants to achieve zero emissions is to reduce the amount of waste that goes to the landfill.

He adds that recycling is one way waste can be reduced.

“The ambition is to go to that level. Why do we do that? Because we want to create and establish a circular economy for Fiji. By establishing a circular economy, what we do is recycle. “

The Environment Ministry will mark Global Recycling Day tomorrow with the theme “recycling heroes.”

Recycling Heroes recognizes the people, places, and activities that showcase how recycling contributes to an environmentally stable planet and a greener future for all.

The Ministry will also be awarding recycling heroes and signing pledges of zero waste emissions with business houses.