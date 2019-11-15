Seven police officers charged with perjury last month

55 people were charged with a total of 57 different offences last month according to statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Of the 55 accused persons, eight were juveniles and 11 were police officers.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft.

Article continues after advertisement

Seven police officers were charged with perjury for allegedly conspiring to make false statements in relation to a traffic case.

A 29-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving causing grievous harm to a 27-year-old man while a 33-year-old police officer was charged with careless driving.

A 34-year-old police officer was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle after an accident while in a separate incident a 39-year-old police officer was charged with receiving a corrupting benefit whereby he allegedly obtained an outboard motor engine.

There were 34 victims of the 57 counts of separate incidents.

Of the 34, there were three incidents where the accused persons and victims were related to one another.

A 26-year-old military officer was charged with the murder of his four-month-old daughter. He accused is alleged to have caused the death of his daughter with a block of concrete as he tried to hit his wife.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with the murder of a police officer.

The accused is also charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, and serious assault. The accused allegedly stabbed the police officer who was trying to arrest him for robbery and aggravated robbery offences.

A 50-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 47-year-old wife. The accused was also charged for breaching a DVRO. However, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

A 66-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 44-year-old wife by throwing a pot of boiling tea over her.

A 31-year-old woman was charged with trafficking in persons. The accused allegedly trafficked a 22-year-old woman from Fiji to Hong Kong.

There were three separate incidents where three people were charged with making threats at an airport. A man and two women allegedly told security officers at an airport that they were carrying guns and bombs in their bags.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $90 to over $10,000 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop and restaurant break-ins, and daylight and night street robberies.

There were three separate incidents where foreign nationals were allegedly robbed. A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were charged with the aggravated robbery of over $10,000 worth of electronic goods from a 19-year-old French national.

In one incident, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery of $1,800 cash from a 22-year-old Chinese national, however, this matter was withdrawn after the victim returned to China and could not be contacted.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were charged with the aggravated robbery of cash and assorted items from a Canadian national, however, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

A 20-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were charged with the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

The two allegedly cultivated 82 kilograms of cannabis Sativa. In another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs. However, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

A 45-year-old man was charged with the unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

The accused allegedly imported 382.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Four cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed due to insufficient evidence and victims returning to their countries and could not be contacted.