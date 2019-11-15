Seven people to front court for damaging roads

Seven people will front court soon for damaging road infrastructure.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the FRA is serious when it warns that motorists who damage new roads will be fined.

There has been significant damage along the new four lane road on the Kings Highway from the Rewa Bridge to Nakasi.

Moore adds if motorists fail to pay the fine, FRA will take legal action.

“Right now I think we have seven cases at the moment being processed. The average cost of damage is $7-$8,000 per incident. So when you look at the number of incidents on that road alone. That’s a significant amount of money.”

Moore says damage caused to traffic signals are even higher with repairs costing up to $30,000.

In most incidents, drivers have damaged FRA assets as a result of careless driving, speeding or drunk driving.