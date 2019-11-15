Seven people rushed to hospital after accident

Seven people were rushed to Nadi Hospital after midday today following an accident along the Queen’s Highway in Nabou.

The 33-year-old driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the accident.

They were on their way to Nadi when the incident occurred.

Article continues after advertisement

An investigation continues.

Police are urging drivers to take precautionary measures and not forgetting that the main highways will be busy during this festive period.