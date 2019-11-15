Home

TC YASA
Seven people rushed to hospital after accident

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 23, 2020 4:47 pm
An accident along the Queen’s Nabou road in Nadi. [Source: Fiji Road Accidents]

Seven people were rushed to Nadi Hospital after midday today following an accident along the Queen’s Highway in Nabou.

The 33-year-old driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the accident.

They were on their way to Nadi when the incident occurred.

An investigation continues.

Police are urging drivers to take precautionary measures and not forgetting that the main highways will be busy during this festive period.

