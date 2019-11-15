Home

Seven deaths from Leptospirosis

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 2, 2020 3:15 pm

Seven people have already died from Leptospirosis this year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the current rainy weather and flooding in certain parts of the country make it easier for the water-borne disease to spread.

Bainimarama adds there has been a spike in cases diseases such as Typhoid and Leptospirosis.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fever, body-aches, headache and joint pain are all signs of infections so please, visit your nearest health clinic if you are feeling unwell. Leptospirosis is caused when cuts are exposed to water carrying the disease so be sure to avoid streams and cover any wounds with bandages and cover them regularly.”

The Prime Minister is warning Fijians to be mindful of small cuts on their bodies and to avoid venturing into flood waters.

 

