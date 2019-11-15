Home

News

Seven people arrested for breaching curfew

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 13, 2020 6:45 am

Seven people were arrested for breaching curfew over the past two days.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says from Sunday 11pm to Monday 4am, one arrest was recorded in the Central Division.

The arrest involved a man in his late 20s found drunk in public.

From 11 last night to 4am today six arrests were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded four reports while the Eastern Division recorded two cases.

The four arrests made in the Southern Division involved three juveniles and one adult.

A 16-year-old was arrested at the Wailea Settlement while a 17 and 14-year-old were arrested outside a service station in Makoi.

The two arrests made in the Eastern Division involved two men who were found drunk in Nausori.

 

