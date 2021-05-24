Home

News

Seven new COVID cases

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 12, 2022 5:53 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases in its latest update.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says of the seven cases, six were reported on Saturday and one on Sunday.

There were no cases recorded in the 24 hours ending 8am yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong adds that the overall COVID death toll remains at 834.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive has been progressing well as over 120, 700 people have received their booster doses.

The Permanent Secretary highlighted that the school vaccination program has also been progressing with 94% adult coverage rate, 88% of all persons over 12 years have had two doses of the COVID 19 vaccine.

The Ministry strongly recommend that people continue to wear a mask in public, particularly in crowded indoor spaces.

 

