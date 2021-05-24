Seven new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 with two new cases on Thursday and five in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Five were recorded in the Central Division, one in the Western Division and one in the Northern Division.

Overall, there have been 63,997 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Fiji, with 68% of the cases from the Central Division, 27% from the Western Division, 2% from the Eastern Division, and 3% from the Northern Division.

As of yesterday, 109,310 individuals have received booster doses.

Fijians are advised to obtain their booster dose after at least 5 months after their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both available for adult booster doses.