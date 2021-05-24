Seven more COVID related deaths recorded

Home

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 5:13 am

COVID death rate is slowly increasing as seven more people die.

Six people had significant pre-existing medical conditions, two were partially vaccinated while one wasn’t vaccinated at all. The other three were all fully vaccinated.

The seventh death is of a 53-year old fully vaccinated female from the Central Division who died at home on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Since the last update, there have been 417 new cases recorded of which 213 new cases were recorded on Tuesday and 204 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the Omicron variant has been shown to evade immunity against infection in people who have been infected with previous variants, and those who have been fully vaccinated. This is why people who have been infected during the last wave, and those who have been fully vaccinated, are getting infected and having symptoms again in the third wave.

Dr Fong adds that two doses of the vaccine still provide very good protection against preventing severe disease.

 

