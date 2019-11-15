Home

No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget Passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific's COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|
News

Seven reported missing at sea found

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 28, 2020 7:29 am
All seven people reported to be missing at sea after leaving for Gau yesterday afternoon have been located.

All seven people reported to be missing at sea after leaving for Gau yesterday afternoon have been located.

They are now sheltering at Lovu Village in Gau.

Police received confirmation from the Turaga-ni-Koro Mosese Tadulala who said they managed to rescue the seven individuals at midnight.

The group are now being looked after by villagers.

A relative of the seven individual residing in Cunningham had informed Police about the group’s departure from Bailey bridge in Laucala Beach in a fiberglass boat at 4pm yesterday.

