Seven reported missing at sea found

All seven people reported to be missing at sea after leaving for Gau yesterday afternoon have been located.

They are now sheltering at Lovu Village in Gau.

Police received confirmation from the Turaga-ni-Koro Mosese Tadulala who said they managed to rescue the seven individuals at midnight.

The group are now being looked after by villagers.

A relative of the seven individual residing in Cunningham had informed Police about the group’s departure from Bailey bridge in Laucala Beach in a fiberglass boat at 4pm yesterday.