Seven dollar commemorative note launched

A commemorative new seven dollars note has been launched in honour of the Fiji men’s and women’s 7s teams.

The two teams won gold and bronze medals respectively at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Officiating at the launch, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says in one of Fiji’s most trying times fighting a Pandemic, the national 7s teams gave people a glimmer of hope.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the wins for Fiji was not surprising as the men’s and women’s teams went to Tokyo to win and show the world that rugby is our sport.

“They will be immortalize in the national currency. Today we are unveiling the new $7 banknote to commemorate our win in seven. It pictures the men’s team one side and the women’s team on the other. Men’s side is gold colour and the women’s team is bronze.”

Bainimarama says many will remember how the Fiji 7s teams played with passion, determination, courage and unity adding that the teams knew they were carrying the hopes and of an entire nation on their backs.

“This commemorative banknote will be legal tender and will be issued into circulation this coming Monday the 30th of March. The Reserve Bank of Fiji will produce enough of the Banknotes to ensure that every Fijian will be able to get them, but the production is of course limited. That is of course this note in intended to be commemorative and serve as a collector’s item here and abroad.”

The Prime Minister adds that with all that pressure the Fiji teams stayed focused on their games and this is a sign of true champions.

Bainimarama says the new seven dollar note shows how much pride the nation takes in their win.

The commemorative note features the women’s team in bronze on one side and the men’s 7s team on the other side in gold.