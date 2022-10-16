Seven charged in relation to Kalekana incident

[Photo Credit: Sereima Pal]

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is calling on the public not to be easily swayed by what they read on social media, particularly the claims of human trafficking or abduction.

Qiliho says the Criminal Investigation Department has ascertained that a recent incident in Kalekana is not linked to human trafficking.

The incident resulted in a 22-year-old mechanic sustaining injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that six men and a juvenile between the ages of 17 to 56 years have been charged with various offences including assault, assault causing actual bodily harm, damaging property, theft and receiving stolen property.

Qiliho says that 12 people were taken in for questioning with seven charged and more expected to be taken in soon.

The COMPOL adds that unbalanced articles and posts on social media create fear and panic.

He adds that the release of an official statement correcting the misconception of missing persons linked to abduction, social media posts claiming incidents of alleged abduction attempts have reduced significantly.

The Commissioner is also encouraging those who claim to be victims of abduction attempts to come forward to allow investigations to be conducted.