Seven bogus British Army recruiters recorded by RBL

The Royal British Legion has so far recorded seven reports of bogus British Army recruiters.

Manager Merewalesi Dewalagilagi says they are receiving reports from potential candidates who were promised jobs with the British Army in return for payment of thousands of dollars.

Dewalagilagi says they also received calls from villages where some agents handed out forms for candidates to fill.

She says this is unlawful as recruitment is still closed.

“There is a lot of scammers going around, there is a lot of people going around using the Royal British Legion’s name or even using my name to state that the recruitment is still open, I can confirm that today recruitment is still closed. Beware of those scammers, beware of those frauds, don’t just take any information anyhow, if you need information, if you need to know the truth, you can contact us as we will advise you more accordingly.”

Dewalagilagi says they are only facilitating the paper works of potential candidates who have applied pre-COVID and has received invitation letters for an interview in the UK.

The Royal British Legion is urging all potential recruits to get updates regarding the recruitment via the Legion’s Facebook page.