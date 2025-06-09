Seven await court decision in four-tonne meth case

The fate of seven men accused in one of the largest drug importation cases will be decided in the Lautoka High Court this afternoon.

Justice Aruna Aluthge will deliver his verdict in the next hour following a high-profile trial that exposed the scale and sophistication of narcotics importation in the country.

The case began in January 2024, when nine individuals were charged with multiple offences related to the discovery of over four tonnes of methamphetamines in Legalega and Denarau, Nadi, in 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Stay with us for more.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.