Seven arrested for allegedly drinking homebrew

Seven people were arrested in Nabulini Village in the Eastern Division for allegedly drinking homebrew and breaching curfew hours.

Those arrested include two women, a 17-year-old and four men.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reiterated the Prime Minister’s message that life-saving safety measures remain in place including the 10pm to 5am curfew.

The Commissioner is urging the public to avoid being caught out during these times.

A total of fifty-nine arrests were made for breach of curfew with the Southern Division recording the most number of cases.

Thirty-six arrests were from the Southern Division, West recorded thirteen reports, while the East and Central Division recorded eight and two cases respectively.