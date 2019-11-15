Home

Seven arrested for allegedly drinking homebrew

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 6, 2020 10:15 am

Seven people were arrested in Nabulini Village in the Eastern Division for allegedly drinking homebrew and breaching curfew hours.

 

Those arrested include two women, a 17-year-old and four men.



 

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reiterated the Prime Minister’s message that life-saving safety measures remain in place including the 10pm to 5am curfew.

 

The Commissioner is urging the public to avoid being caught out during these times.

 

A total of fifty-nine arrests were made for breach of curfew with the Southern Division recording the most number of cases.

 

Thirty-six arrests were from the Southern Division, West recorded thirteen reports, while the East and Central Division recorded eight and two cases respectively.

