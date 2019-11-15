Settlement in Siberia, Labasa on lockdown

Police officers were deployed to Korovou settlement in Siberia outside Labasa early this afternoon to cordon off the area.

FBC News understands, the settlement is where immediate family members of the ninth COVID-19 patient lives.

It’s understood, he also visited the home prior to developing symptoms of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

When FBC news visited the area this afternoon, police had closed off access into the settlement.

No one is allowed to enter or exit the settlement.

Residents were told by police the area will be on lock down for 14 days.

They have also been directed to stay home and not move out of their compounds.