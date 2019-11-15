Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No new confirmed COVID-19 cases for today|Labasa Hospital not receiving people at General Out-Patient|Non-essential businesses to remain closed: AG|Tourism workers not discouraged by current situation|110 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew|We must stand together in solidarity says PM|Fiji Airways operates private charter plane to US|Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|No one is immune to our laws: PM|Education Ministry initiates supplementary radio programmes|Australia announces new visa measures|Fijians with underlying health conditions vulnerable to COVID-19|Police set up two additional checkpoints in central division|Eight COVID-19 community isolation facilities established|Fijians urged to visit fever clinics|FNPF assistance expanded to sole proprietors|Police mobilized to lockdown Soasoa|11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases|Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty|PM warns of 24 hour curfew|Government locks down part of Soasoa in Labasa|Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements|30,000 people screened in Lautoka|Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches|Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|
Fiji Stories World Stories

News

Settlement in Siberia, Labasa on lockdown

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 5, 2020 7:09 pm

Police officers were deployed to Korovou settlement in Siberia outside Labasa early this afternoon to cordon off the area.

FBC News understands, the settlement is where immediate family members of the ninth COVID-19 patient lives.

It’s understood, he also visited the home prior to developing symptoms of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

When FBC news visited the area this afternoon, police had closed off access into the settlement.

No one is allowed to enter or exit the settlement.

Residents were told by police the area will be on lock down for 14 days.

They have also been directed to stay home and not move out of their compounds.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.