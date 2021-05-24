Home

Set up of community COVID-19 committees underway

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 6:57 am

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources (MLMR) has been undertaking awareness and profiling exercises at Kecisemani Settlement and Nanuku Informal Settlement in Vatuwaqa.

The communities welcomed the engagement which provided an opportunity for the Ministry of Lands teams and the community members to discuss the establishment of community COVID-19 committees.

The teams coordinated with zone representatives of the areas to help the residents form a committee for implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the community engagement initiative.

Aisha Bibi, the zone representative for Kecisemani, stressed the importance of observing the COVID-19 protocols, and how awareness of these protocols will help the settlement’s residents.

She also highlighted that COVID-19 committees will be formed in different zones to ensure that people follow the safety protocols.

This is part of the Fijian Government’s COVID-19 community engagement initiative this week.

The awareness teams provided information material on basic COVID-19 safety protocols and recommendations for vaccinations.

