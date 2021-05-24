Seselja meets with Fijian Media

Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific, Senator Zed Seselja met with the Fiji Media Association last night.

Media personnel from all organizations were in attendance at the event.

Seselja emphasized the importance of having a free and independent press for the advancement of development.

He adds he has been amazed at the concerns that the Fijian media raised during his engagements in the last few days.

FMA General Secretary, Stanley Simpson thanked the Australian High Commission for their continuous support towards the development of media in the country.