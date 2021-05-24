Home

News

Seselja confident of Fiji’s preparations on re-opening

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 15, 2021 12:35 pm
Senator Zed Seselja.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific is confident that Fiji is ready to welcome international visitors from next month.

Speaking to FBC News, Senator Zed Seselja says based on the information he has been receiving and during his first few days in the country, the stakeholders are just counting down the days.

Seselja stresses this also shows the level of resilience Fiji has in trying to rebuild the shattered tourism industry and the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think you can take great pride in the way you have dealt with these great challenges and I know that it has been tough I’ve been hearing from people both when I was in Australia and here on the ground in Fiji so there is a great resilience and rightly you can be proud of how you have handled this situation but of course what we all want to see is the situation become better in the next few months.”

The Minister also agrees that Fiji may have one shot at making that first impression in terms of the COVID-safe protocols but with the feedback, he’s getting, it’s a “bring it on” situation.

Seselja says there might be some teething issues, in the beginning, however, Fiji has the capabilities to adjust.

He adds the Australian government will continue to support in any way possible through the Vuvale Partnership.

