Services to be brought closer to people in Wainibuka

Government is committed to improving service delivery to all Fijians through innovative service delivery methods.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar while visiting Namoka Village in Wainibuka yesterday where she spoke on the REACH project and the other services provided by the Government.

She also highlighted how the Ministry of Women, in part0nership with the United Nations Development Programme through the funding from the Government of Japan is coordinated a two weeks Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion for Rural and Urban Fijians (REACH) programme, in Wainibuka.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Akbar adds that the REACH platform is one of the Government’s innovative methods to improve service delivery for all Fijians, and it is through this platform as well that it delivers information and related services based on the social, economic and legal rights as enshrined in the Fijian Constitution.

The Minister says the REACH has a bus that conceptualizes the model of an “Office” and will be a conduit to boost the Government’s service delivery and link its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goal objective of leaving no one behind – reaching the furthest behind first.