Service should be optimized in trying times: Vuniwaqa

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa is calling on Fijians to enhance services in these times of uncertainty.

Vuniwaqa made the comment while handing over library books and sewing machines to the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in Suvavou yesterday.

“It’s during difficulties like these that we’re been given a bigger responsibility to look after those who may have not much, to look after kids who may be coming to school without lunch. The spirit of caring, the spirit of caring, the spirit of loving each other must be multiplied even more during this difficult time”.

Referring to the issue of child abuse, the Minister pointed out that strangers are not the biggest risk anymore.

“When we are looking the circumstance surrounding our country now, it’s more likely it’s somebody that a child knows is a perpetrator rather than a stranger. It’s more likely the abuse is happening in the home rather than outside of the home. Or in a place of trust like the church or a school than outside of those places of trust”.

The Ministry plans to diversify its partnerships with faith based organizations to address child abuse, violence against women and prioritizing the needs of elderly Fijians.