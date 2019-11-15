Service providers address shortfall in response to gender base violence

The Fiji Police Force is working on their shortfalls in response to gender base violence.

This was highlighted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rusiate Tudravu at a meeting with service providers in a bid to improve responses to cases of gender-based violence.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Women and Children and Poverty Alleviation, Medical Services Pacific, Fiji Women’s Crisis Center, Empower Pacific, Salvation Army and Homes of Hope.

Article continues after advertisement

DCP Tudravu says they have mechanisms in place and adds that all service providers have their own role to play and the only way they can improve and learn from weaknesses is if they are made aware of them in forums such as this.

Meanwhile Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Women and Children and Poverty Alleviation Jennifer Poole says the meeting was another important journey helping service providers respond effectively to the needs of women and girl survivors.