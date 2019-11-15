Service delivery in Suva will not be affected: Tikoduadua

The Suva City Council providing garbage disposal services to Nasinu will not affect ratepayers in the Capital city.

Suva Special Administrators Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says they will try to replicate their services in the neighbouring municipality.

Tikoduadua says a different team will carry out waste collection services in Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

“Services won’t be impacted because the payment is coming from the council and of course the generous contribution from the government.”

Tikoduadua adds they will also work with the Nasinu Town Council to create awareness on better household waste practices.

He adds this will allow residents, businesses as well as informal settlements in the Nasinu area to be well informed about their responsibility to reduce waste.