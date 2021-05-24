Service delivery critical component for Aspen Medical

“If the care we are giving is not good enough for our family we shouldn’t be giving it.”

This is the stand the Aspen Medical team is taking when they are providing services to Fijians that are coming to either the Ba or Lautoka Hospitals.

Chief Executive Annette Owttrim believes that providing the best service delivery is critical in healthcare.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have taken a services approach and certainly engaged our director of cultural performance from the airline industry because its so fundamental to us that people see that its not just being sick and coming to the hospital but we are giving a service.”

When asked how they will ensure issues such as staff behavior, shortage of medication and unavailability or non-functioning of medical equipment that are usually faced by some patients, Owttrim says they have established a plan for this.

“We have signed contracts in place with international providers so that we can always have the drugs that we will need and the equipment and also with the BioMedical Engineers to ensure that the equipment is always serviceable and available for the patients.”

Owttrim adds when staff are also given the tools of the trade, they are able to perform their work to the best of their ability which will improve service delivery.